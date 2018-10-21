Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrated Halloween a bit early over the weekend (Oct. 20) when they attended a costume party celebrating her niece Stella's birthday in Southern California. The pair didn't matchy-match their outfits, but instead made a fetching couple with Shelton posing as a "drunken sailor" and a red-wigged Stefani as Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The party, which Stefani documented on her Instagram stories, was packed with kids in full Halloween gear—including Stefani's three sons, who were dressed as a pirate, Spongebob Squarepants and a werewolf, respectively. The action was centered around children's activities, but appeared to be lots of fun for the grownups, too.

Stefani's parents and siblings were in attendance; and, based on photos, Shelton was imbibing adult drinks throughout the afternoon and having a jolly time dancing and playing with the kids. The party was capped with cupcakes and a rousing version of "Happy Birthday" for the birthday girl.

Stefani herself celebrated her 49th birthday this month (Oct. 3), with Shelton posting a rare but raving ode to their romance on Instagram. Choosing a sexy photo of Stefani dressed in skimpy gear, he wrote, "Somehow it feels more like MY birthday everyday."

The couple have been together for three years,meeting when both were coaches on The Voice. The current season of The Voice, which features Shelton, is now airing Monday and Tuesday nights. Meanwhile, Stefani is busy with her residency in Las Vegas, Just a Girl, which will run at Planet Hollywood through mid-March 2019.