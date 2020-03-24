Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani dropped a new acoustic version of their hit duet, "Nobody But You," on Friday (March 20), along with a romantic accompanying video.

The informal clip features the famous couple singing together on a back porch while surrounded by breathtaking rolling hills and blue skies. Shelton, who dons a pair of blue jeans and a button-up shirt, strums on his acoustic guitar while longtime girlfriend Stefani taps her cream-colored cowgirl boot along to the music.

"I don't wanna live without you / I don't wanna even breathe / I don't wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me," the adorable pair sing in the chorus while locking eyes. "I don't wanna go down any other road now / I don't wanna love nobody but you / Looking in your eyes now / If I had to die now / I don't wanna love nobody but you."

Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James co-wrote "Nobody But You," which appears on Shelton's recently released compilation album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. The ballad, which marks Shelton and Stefani's third duet to date, has been steadily climbing up the Billboard country charts since its January release.

Shelton and Stefani, who performed the heartfelt duet during the 2020 Grammy Awards, teased the new version of "Nobody But You" on Thursday (March 19), sharing photos of the song's cover art on their respective social media pages.

"Hope yall love it! Our #NobodyButYou acoustic version is out now. Link in story. @gwenstefani," Shelton wrote on Instagram alongside an intimate black and white photo of the pair sporting ball caps and looking over a fence.

The acoustic video for "Nobody But You" came one week after Shelton was forced to postpone a string of dates of his 2020 Friends and Heroes Tour. Check out the acoustic video for "Nobody But You" in the clip at the top of the story.