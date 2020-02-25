Go Behind the Scenes of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s ‘Nobody But You’ Video

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are taking fans behind the scenes of their "Nobody But You" music video.

The rare look backstage begins with a bare warehouse that is soon transformed into the set of their music video. It then cuts to the 50-year-old Stefani getting glammed up and ready for the shoot.

"This is the behind-the-scenes of the making of the filming of the video for 'Nobody But You,'" Shelton playfully jokes.

During filming, the pair share cute moments together, including a moment where Stefani pulls out a pair of checkered Vans shoes with her boyfriend's face on them, to which Shelton chuckles.

"There is no concept," Stefani explains of the video's storyline.

"There's no point to this video, okay? But it's a cool song," Shelton adds.

"It's such a beautiful like addicting song, you're addicted to it instantly," his girlfriend echoes. The idea for "Nobody But You" came about at the gym after Stefani heard the song and asked to be on it, so Shelton made it happen.

The music video features a scene where the pair perform the intimate song while singing to one another. They gave a similar live performance of the song during the 2020 Grammys.

Although Shelton doesn't have his duet partner on tour with him, he still sings with Stefani during his shows, thanks to technology and his girlfriend recording something special for fans. The No Doubt frontwoman created a video of her singing her verses and parts, which is played on the big screen during his concerts so fans can still get a performance from their favorite couple.

Shelton is currently finishing up his Friends and Heroes Tour with support from the Bellamy Brothers, Trace Adkins, John Anderson and Lauren Alaina.

