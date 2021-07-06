Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married on Saturday (July 3), after nearly six years of dating and an eight-month engagement. As details surface, it's clear the celebrity couple looked simply stunning and were surrounded by family and friends on their big day, which took place in a location that is very special to them.

The couple first met on the set of The Voice, when they were both working as coaches in 2014. They began dating in 2015 after Stefani's divorce from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton's divorce from Miranda Lambert, and announced their engagement on Oct. 27, 2020.

Ahead of Shelton and Stefani's wedding, both artists talked about their plans publicly quite a bit; Stefani even shared a couple shots from her bridal shower. They kept quiet about the date, though — that only came after TMZ reported that the pair had applied for a marriage license in Johnson County, Okla., in which Shelton's hometown of Tishomingo is located.

Keep reading for all the details of Shelton and Stefani's wedding day:

The Wedding Date + Location

Shelton and Stefani's wedding took place on July 3, 2021, on his property in Tishomingo, Okla. Photos shared by Stefani on July 5 show the pair outside the chapel on the Oklahoma ranch — built for Stefani, a practicing Catholic, and where Shelton proposed.

The Officiant

Good friend and The Voice host Carson Daly officiated Shelton and Stefani's wedding, he revealed via Instagram on July 6. Photos shared by the former TRL host show Daly and Shelton waiting as Stefani walks down the aisle, the trio goofing off together and Daly and his family on the big day.

"So honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth," Daly writes. "May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!"

The Guests

Beyond Shelton and Stefani's family and Daly and his family, it's still unclear who attended the couple's wedding. Ahead of the big day, TMZ reported that the bride- and groom-to-be had sent their private plane to pick up Stefani's immediate family in California, and when reporting on the wedding, Page Six shared photos of Stefani's parents headed to the ceremony.

The Dress(es)

Vera Wang designed two dresses for Stefani to wear on the couple's wedding day. The first, a high-low gown with a plunging neckline and cut-away back, was made of lily white silk and hand-tumbled tulle, and paired with a chapel-length veil, hand-embroidered with Shelton and Stefani's names, as well as the names of her three children, and two white roses.

Stefani's second gown, worn during the couple's wedding reception, was also lily white, but made of Italian silk crepe and hand-tumbled tulle. The strapless mini-dress featured foliage made of hand-pieced silk, crystal and sequins, and embroidered with two adult and three baby love birds, representing Shelton, Stefani and her three sons.

An Instagram post from Stefani shows further details of her reception veil:

The white boots Stefani wore were designed by Le Silla. See more photos of her wedding ceremony gown below:

The Vows

Per Daly, Shelton and Stefani wrote their own vows — and Shelton's were a song he'd penned for Stefani. It was Daly who asked the couple to write their own vows, telling them, "You guys are two of the best songwriters in the world, we want to hear your words" — and although both stars were "really reluctant" to do it, they did agree to the idea in the end.

"Gwen starts ... and she crushes. Not a dry eye in the church ... and it was so perfect," Daly shares of the wedding ceremony, joking that he told Shelton he had to top her words.

"Blake starts by saying, 'You know, Gwen's always given me a hard time about not writing enough songs — so, I wrote a song,'" Daly continues. "He wrote her a song, and he sings her a song, while he's crying, that he wrote specifically for her ... [There was] not a dry eye in the house, and that was really a highlight."

Daly says he believes the song is called "Reach the Star," though he did not offer any other details about its lyrics.

The Cake

Shelton and Stefani's wedding cake was large (five tiers, plus columns!) and incredibly ornate, and it honors her parents. The cake's baker, Fancy Cakes By Lauren — that's Lauren Kitchens, a Dallas, Texas-based baker who competed multiple times on, and won, Food Network Challenge — explains on Instagram that Stefani "wanted to make a sentimental statement by recreating her parent’s wedding cake."

Kitchens used Lambeth Cake Design — a free-hand piping technique, she explains — to adorn the cake with "layers upon layers of intricate royal icing." White swan pillars, bells, sugar flowers and white chocolate cherubs completed the cake.

The Night Before

Per People, Shelton and Stefani celebrated the night before their wedding with family at Shelton's Ole Red location in Tishomingo. A source tells the magazine, "They looked really happy together and definitely in love."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: A Timeline of Their Love

See Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani's Stunning California Mansion: