Blake Shelton takes fans behind the scenes of his new video for "Hell Right" in a new clip that he shared online.

Shelton turned to Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 25) to post the clip above, telling fans that it was the second day of filming the video for his latest collaboration with Trace Adkins.

"We're getting ready to do some horsin' around," Shelton quips with a laugh before sharing footage of some of the actors from the video shooting horseback scenes.

Shelton's girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, makes an appearance in the behind the scenes footage, though she does not appear in the video for "Hell Right" itself. Shelton shares that they are shooting in Oklahoma, where the couple live part-time when they are not on the road or in Los Angeles working on The Voice.

Shelton released "Hell Right" in early August as his follow-up single to his 26th No. 1 hit, "God's Country." "God's Country" co-writer Hardy teamed with David Garcia and Brett Tyler to co-write the new song, which Shelton wound up going back into the studio to cut after believing that he was done recording for a while. Released in early September, the video for Shelton's newest hit depicts a nighttime bonfire tailgate party, complete with drinking, dancing, horseback riding and rope tricks.

The country singer and star of The Voice worked with director Sophie Muller on the new clip. Muller previously directed Shelton's dramatic video for "God's Country."