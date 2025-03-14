Blake Shelton Finally Responds to Justin Moore’s Drinking Story

Blake Shelton heard what Justin Moore said about him, and it sounds like he has a witness to corroborate his side of the story.

Last fall, Moore told Taste of Country about his buddy Blake falsely accusing him of not being able to handle his alcohol during a flight from California to Arkansas.

Shelton saw the interview and is ready to share his side of the story.

On Friday (March 14), Shelton announced he'll release his new For Recreational Use Only album on May 9.

The two men sing a song called "Beer Ain't One" on Moore's latest album, This Is My Dirt.

Both men talked to Evan Paul, host of Taste of Country Nights and the Taste of Country Nights: On Demand interview podcast.

Here is what the two country stars agree on:

After Moore's 2014 performance on The Voice, Shelton offered to fly his friend home to Arkansas. The plane belonged to a NASCAR driver friend of Shelton's, and it landed in Oklahoma first to drop him off. As soon as they took off, they both started to drink heavily, and Moore could not keep up.

Get our free mobile app

"Hell, he's like 7-foot, 12 in. or something, you know, and I'm not," Moore says, defending himself.

"And so I pass out and we drop him off in Oklahoma. Plane takes me on to Arkansas, and he swears up and down that I threw up in the plane. And I'm like, I did not throw up in the plane."

Shelton clarifies that the jet belonged to Elliott Sadler, but he would lease it regularly back then. He wanted to fly with Moore because it was a rare chance to spend time with an old friend.

"I didn't find out till the next time I used that airplane," Shelton insists, "The pilot said, 'Hey, man, you know your buddy Justin Moore? He went back there in the bathroom, and he threw up.'"

Horrified, Shelton asked if Moore made a big mess, but was assured that his buddy did not.

"'But you could smell it, you know?'" the pilot said. "'Like he was back there puking when we landed.' I was like, Oh my God, what a moron," Shelton says. "Like, that is embarrassing."

Full interviews with both Moore and Shelton can be found below. Taste of Country Nights: On Demand is the longest running, uninterrupted country music interview podcast with more than 60 weeks of consecutive episodes. Find it wherever you podcast.