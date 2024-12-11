Blake Shelton Couldn’t Believe This Legend Didn’t Have a Documentary

Blake Shelton has signed on to co-produce a new documentary about the life and music of the late legend Keith Whitley.

Whitley — who died in 1989 when he was just 34 years old — left a massive imprint on the landscape of country music, but he has never been the subject of a full documentary.

Shelton got the idea to participate in this project after realizing that a Whitley documentary was lacking, he explains.

"Gwen and I love to watch documentaries, and I looked for his doc one night and couldn't believe that there wasn't one," the singer explains in a press release.

"I'm proud and honored we get to bring his incredible story to film."

Shelton's own Lucky Horseshoe Productions is partnering with Anomaly Content & Entertainment to create the film, which is set to begin filming in January 2025.

The film will dig into Whitley's short, eventful life, as well as the music he created during that time and the town of Sandy Hook, Ky. where he grew up. It will also put a spotlight on the singer's relationship with fellow singer Lorrie Morgan, who is contributing personal footage to the filming process.

Archival footage from the Country Music Hall of Fame will also round out the documentary.

"Thanks to Blake, we finally have the chance to uncover the truth behind the legend that is Keith Whitley," says director Zach Heinzerling.

Having time to devote to projects like these is part of why Shelton stepped down from his role on The Voice in 2023. The singer — who spent 22 seasons as a coach on the show — said at the time that he was hoping to devote more time to life at home with his wife Gwen Stefani and her three sons.

He's also focusing more on his music. Shelton recently signed a new label deal with BBR Music Group and released a new single, called "Texas."