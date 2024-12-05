Blake Shelton was on a heck of a roll for 22 seasons on The Voice. When he retired from the show in 2023, he retired as the winningest judge in the show's history.

We sat down with the "Austin" singer on Taste of Country Nights and asked him if he's missing the show yet.

With a slight giggle, he admitted it's too soon.

"Not yet. I'm sure I will someday," he says. "It's only been like a year-and-a-half or so for me, I need more of a break."

"I did that for 12 years, two seasons a year," Shelton says. The reality singing competition with the big red chairs premiered in the spring of 2011.

"You know, I miss the people. I mean the crew, the producers, the band there," he admits. "They've become family. But the job itself ... I don't miss that yet."

The "Texas" singer wants everyone to know that he has only positive feelings about his time on the NBC series.

"I don't want that to sound like I'm bitter about that or anything. The show changed my life."

The Voice catapulted Shelton from country star to megastar, even leading him to meet his wife, pop rocker Gwen Stefani.

"It was the greatest thing I ever did, from a career standpoint. But I'm nowhere near ready to go back yet. I'm enjoying this being a country singer thing for a minute here," he acknowledges.

Of course, he had to get in a jab at his original co-star and frenemy, Adam Levine: "Adam obviously eventually started to miss it because I know he's back there taping it again," he jokes.

Shelton seems to be enjoying a quieter stepdad life, though he's just started releasing new music again. His new single "Texas" dropped in November, with an album to follow at some point.

