Blake Shelton Credits Kelly Clarkson for Inspiring a Segment of ‘Barmageddon’

Blake Shelton's new fun-filled game show, Barmageddon, is currently airing on USA Network, and the country singer says Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, inspired one of the aspects of his own show. When talking with Access Hollywood, Shelton said he "stole" the idea to perform on each episode of Barmageddon from his friend and The Voice co-star.

“I like to steal from people," he says, jokingly. "I watch Kelly Clarkson’s talk show every day. I never miss it. She opens every one of her episodes with a song, and I thought, ‘You know, I’m going to do that. I’m going to do what Kelly does, but do it better than Kelly.’ So I decided that I’m going to do a classic, bar karaoke theme song every episode of Barmageddon.”

Shelton even wanted to name the performance segment "Blake-oke" as a nod to Clarkson's "Kellyoke," but co-host Carson Daly talked him down.

“He came to me and he pitched this idea and he goes, ‘What do you think about me opening up with a cover? We’ll call it a ‘Blake-oke,'" says Daly. "I say, ‘Kelly has the Kellyoke. You can’t call it ‘Blake-oke.'”

Shelton retorts, "See, I didn’t know that because I have her show on mute."

Shelton and Clarkson are longtime friends, and they will serve as competing coaches on The Voice yet again on season 23 of the show. Shelton has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show multiple times through the years, and in September, the two sang Shelton's classic song "Austin" together. During the episode, Shelton again shared that he watches Clarkson's show every day.

Barmageddon is currently airing on USA with hosts Shelton, Daly and Nikki Bella. The show follows celebrities as they compete in oversized bar games. Kane Brown, Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow and more have appeared on the series.