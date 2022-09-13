A recent stop on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon led to Blake Shelton line dancing on national television — even though, as he protests in the clip, doing so wasn't in his "talking points."

It all started with Shelton's latest stop on the talk show, hosted by his friend and frequent interviewer Jimmy Fallon. Shelton was in the middle of discussing his new single, "No Body," when Fallon brought up the song's '90s vibes — complete with a return of Shelton's '90s and early 2000s-era mullet hairstyle.

The throwback aesthetic extends to the song's music video, which features Shelton line dancing in a honky-tonk — hence the request for Shelton to show off his moves, right there in front of a live audience. After some initial hesitation — "No, I can't do that," he says — the country superstar stands up, and Fallon joins him.

"Like a freestyle. Ready?" Shelton begins, launching into a dance that features toe and heel tapping as he goes through the steps of the dance.

"Oh, double. You didn't see it coming twice, did you?"

Shelton's stint on Fallon also included not one, but two performances: He delivered a line rendition of "No Body," and then, more spoofily, he and Fallon took the stage together for a performance of an original song called "I'll Bring the Ice," in which Fallon plays the role of a guy who volunteers to bring ice to a party — and gets so fixated on making sure there's enough that he forgets something even more important.

Shelton's keeping the throwback party vibes rolling into 2023: He just announced his headlining Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, which will kick off in mid-February and feature fellow traditionalists Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean as opening acts.