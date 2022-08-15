Fans of Blake Shelton's early days have a treat in store: The singer's got plans to release a new single that he says is a throwback to the heyday of '90s country. Called "No Body," the song is a co-write between Rodney Clawson, Josh Kear and Chris Tompkins, and Shelton says hearing it for the first time reminded him of his electric first years in Nashville.

"I get excited and feel like a kid every time we release new music," the singer explains. "But this song in particular takes me back to the '90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville, because it feels like what the music sounded like at that time."

In keeping with the throwback vibe, Shelton shared the cover art for his new single on his social channels. The photo shows him in '90s country getup, complete with a black cowboy hat and his signature early-era blond mullet.

"Had to bring back the mullet just for y'all," the singer says in the caption of his post.

"No Body" is due out on Friday (Aug. 19), along with a music video, which was filmed in a bar in the Los Angeles area. A press release hints that Shelton's mullet just might make an appearance in that clip, too, as will '90s line dancing.

Shelton's latest full-length project is the deluxe version of his Body Language album, a project that came out in late 2021. At that time, he said that he wanted to get a handful of new songs to fans' ears despite not being ready to release a new album. "No Body" isn't attached to the deluxe version of Body Language, meaning that a new musical chapter — and a new album — from Shelton just might be on its way.