Noah Cyrus is going country, and she's enlisting the help of Blake Shelton to usher her into her new era.

The country crooner is one of four featured guests on the Cyrus' sophomore album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me.

The two have linked up for a track called "New Country," which is scheduled to be released on Friday (June 20). She shared a short tease of the new song on social media:

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Cyrus is leaning into a country sound. She has been dabbling in the genre lately, even performing "Put the Hurt on Me" with Midland at Stagecoach. She also played a set at this year's CMA Fest.

The tracklist for her album reveals another collaboration with one of the fastest-rising artists in country music, Ella Langley, on a song called "Way of the World."

Other featured artists include Fleet Foxes on "Don't Put It All on Me" and Bill Callahan with "XXX."

Is Noah Cyrus Making a Country Album?

Earlier this month during a set at Shelton's Nashville location of Ole Red, Cyrus revealed she was making a country record. When she committed to the process, there was one name that kept coming to her mind.

"When I realized I was making a country record, just 'Blake Shelton, Blake Shelton, Blake Shelton,'" she told the crowd. "Something kept telling me get in touch with Blake Shelton."

Thus, the process of getting the country veteran on her song "New Country" began.

Another special country element Cyrus is adding to her project is from her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. She says the track "With You" is actually the first song he ever wrote. This will be the first time the song has been released.

I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me will arrive on July 11.