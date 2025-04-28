The word of the year at Stagecoach 2025 was certainly "collaboration," and this one between Midland and Noah Cyrus was one of the standouts.

The country trio invited Cyrus to join them during their set at the T-Mobile Main Stage on Day 3 of the Southern California festival on Sunday (April 27). She helped turn their song "Put the Hurt on Me" into a beautiful duet with Midland lead singer Mark Wystrach.

Wystrach introduced his friend, telling the crowd: "We'd like to welcome to the stage a friend of ours that so graciously accepted our request to come sing one of our favorite songs. We were trying, a couple years ago, to write our own version I guess of 'Wicked Game.' We wrote a song called 'Put the Hurt on Me.'"

"Howdy, Stagecoach," Cyrus said as she walked onto the stage, before greeting Wystrach with a flirty, "Howdy, cowboy."

While the trio were adorned in Western garb, as is their signature, Cyrus walked out in a sparkly flesh-toned and sheer gown. She glimmered underneath the lights as she and Wystrach sang together.

"Kill me softly baby with your kiss / If I go I wanna go like this / Come on be as cruel as you can be / Ya baby put the hurt on me," the two harmonized on the chorus. Watch below:

Collaborations at Stagecoach 2025

This year's edition of Stagecoach was filled with surprise guests and unexpected collaborations on all stages. Elsewhere in their set, Midland welcomed Tracy Lawrence to the stage to sing with them.

Jelly Roll sang with Shaboozey, MGK and Lana Del Rey (and others), while Luke Combs was all over the map, too, bringing out artists like Garth Brooks, Backstreet Boys and Good Charlotte during his headlining set.

Brothers Osborne even invited Kate Hudson to sing a song or two during their time on stage. Yes, the actress. Stagecoach 2025 produced several epic moments both on stage and off, making it a great weekend of music.