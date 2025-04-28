Oh my God, he's back again! Luke Combs' headlining Stagecoach set on Sunday night (April 27) wasn't his only big moment onstage at the festival. After wrapping up his performance, he hit the late-night stage to join the Backstreet Boys.

Combs is best known as a traditional-leaning country superstar, so it might be a little bit of a surprise for some fans to see him singing the Backstreet Boys' 1999 pop smash "I Want It That Way."

But that's exactly what happened on the Stagecoach stage. Not only did he sing the song, but Combs busted out some dance moves and heartfelt hand gestures that really makes it seem like he might have a little bit of boy band fandom himself.

Fans cheered as Combs made his surprise appearance at the beginning of "I Want It That Way," walking out onstage as he sang the song's opening lines.

He greeted all the Backstreet Boys and led the crowd in a singalong that was one of the highlights of the whole festival.

Combs' Backstreet Boys collab was one of a whole host of surprise moments and unexpected celebrations at the three-day California-based country festival.

During his set, the star brought out a couple of surprise country guests, Garth Brooks and Bailey Zimmerman. But he also mixed it up with a special appearance by pop-punk group Good Charlotte, singing their song "The Anthem" with them.

The night before Combs took the stage, headlining artist Jelly Roll delivered a star-packed set with special guests ranging from MGK to Shaboozey to Wiz Khalifa to Lana Del Rey. Zach Bryan headlined Night One, bringing out Willow Avalon to sing Kacey Musgraves' part of "I Remember Everything" during his set.