Luke Combs threw a whole lot of exciting curveballs during his headlining Stagecoach set on Sunday (April 27), and one of them was an appearance from pop-punk rockers Good Charlotte.

The band's Benji and Joel Madden hopped onstage with Combs to perform "The Anthem," a 2003 mega-hit off their first studio album.

Even more surprising than this particular artist match-up? The fact that Combs expertly handled the group's rock 'n' roll style, taking lead on some of the lines as he rocked out with them.

Combs might be known for traditional-leaning country, but he's got ample chops in other genres, too — a fact he would go on to prove again later in the night, when he joined the Backstreet Boys on the late-night stage to sing "I Want it That Way."

During their time onstage with Combs, the Madden brothers returned the favor. They joined Combs for a group rendition of "Where the Wild Things Are," naming the hit as one of their "favorite" of his songs, according to Variety.

In addition to his more genre-bending surprise guests, Combs also kept it country at Stagecoach: Bailey Zimmerman joined him for the debut performance of their new song together, "Backup Plan."

At the end of Combs' time onstage, he brought out Garth Brooks for a rafter-raising rendition of "Friends in Low Places."

Combs headlined the third and final night of the California-based country festival, concluding a weekend of special guest-heavy sets from fellow headliners Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan.

During his time onstage on Saturday night (April 26), Jelly brought out a whopping nine surprise stars, including Shaboozey, MGK, Wiz Khalifa, BigXthaPlug and his wife Bunnie Xo.

He concluded his set with a performance of "Save Me." That song is a duet with Lainey Wilson, but another surprise performer — Lana Del Rey — stepped in to handle Wilson's part of the song.