Blake Shelton Is Teasing a Free Show, With Some Surprises

Blake Shelton's got something special planned for fans in Tishomingo, Okla., on Friday (Aug. 11), but he's a little light on the details.

On social media, Shelton announced that he will be playing a short, acoustic, free show at the Tishomingo location of his bar and music venue, Ole Red. But that's not all: After he plays, he'll introduce the crowd to an artist they've never seen before.

"Ok y'all here's the deal," the singer explains. "7:30PM this Friday I'm gonna set up and play 30 minutes or so acoustically. Then I'm gonna turn the stage over to a debut artist that will be doing their VERY FIRST public performance!"

He also hinted that there might be some surprise guests in the offing.

"You never know who else may show up ...." Shelton teases in the conclusion of his post.

In the comments section, fans seemed a little flummoxed as to who the debuting artist might be. As for the guest star (or stars) Shelton hinted at, many seemed confident that he's referring to his wife, pop superstar Gwen Stefani. A few even threw out requests for Shelton and Stefani to play together during his acoustic set.

"Sir, since it's an acoustic set and the 'who else' is like a certain OC girl ... what about 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart'? It's been too long!" one fan writes on Twitter. "That song is SO good acoustic! I get why you play the hits during tours, but in this ambience, your local audience ... Just saying!"

Shelton and Stefani have been enjoying a relatively quiet summer, and celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month. This year marks the first time in 23 seasons that Shelton hasn't been at work filming The Voice: He retired before Season 24, explaining that he wanted more downtime with his family.

While the specifics of Shelton's upcoming Ole Red set remain unclear, fans will learn more details on Friday. The show takes place at Ole Red Tishomingo at 7:30PM local time.