Blake Shelton Puts Wife Gwen Stefani on the Same Pedestal as Dolly Parton

Blake Shelton is a big fan of the leading lady in his life, Gwen Stefani. In fact, he just compared her to Dolly Parton!

While chatting with Apple Music's Kelleigh Bannen, he spoke about a similarity he sees between his wife of nearly four years and the country music veteran. The two women have a light in them that is inspiring.

The moment came when he was asked what his faith looks like at this point in his life. Shelton said his wife has had a big impact on how he approaches God.

"I've learned so much from her and she's really the person that's helped me get in touch with my faith and get serious about it and not just something that you say at an awards show, you know?" he explains.

"She reminds me to think about it all day long," he continues. "When you're around her, everything she sees, she sees God in it."

"It's really special to be around her," he shares. "Her faith is alive and it's incredible to be around her. She's so happy about it and she loves to share it to anybody that's listening."

Bannen commented on how radiant Stefani is and how she seems to be "lit from within," similar to singers like Parton and Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman.

"That's funny you say that about Kimberly," Shelton chimes in. "I've always thought about that with her, too. I don't think I've ever seen her without a smile from ear to ear, you know?"

"It's like, she's just an incredible person, and Dolly obviously, but Gwen has that, too. She just has that."

It's this light that draws so many people to Parton that Shelton also sees in his wife.

Does Blake Shelton Have Any Christian Songs?

Country music has a long history with gospel songs and hymns dating back even before Hank Williams' "I Saw the Light." The genres blend together like a Jack and Coke, with many artists letting their love for Jesus spill into the lyrics of their songs.

Shelton is no different.

He has blurred the lines between barstools and Bibles in songs like "God's Country," "God Gave Me You" and "Savior's Shadow." Recently, he released a thought-provoking, faith-challenging song called "Let Him in Anyway."

The song finds Shelton pleading with God to let his best friend into Heaven. He sings about sharing the gospel with him and how close his pal was to salvation before his time on Earth came to an end.

"And I know the only way to get in is through You and he / Wasn't quite the Christian he was supposed to be / And Lord, it ain't my place / But could You let him in anyway?" Shelton begs in the chorus.

It's a powerful ballad for anyone trying to share their faith with a loved one before it's too late. The country hitmaker included the track on his new album For Recreational Use Only.