Country fans of The Voice get Blake Shelton for one more season after the singing competition show wraps this fall. Who's going to fill his red chair after that?

The show's production team may very well be looking for a country music replacement for Shelton, since so many of the show's winners and most popular contestants have been country singers. Team Blake won eight times (see all eight below), with Team Kelly Clarkson's country singers Chevel Shepherd and Jake Hoot adding a couple more victories. As a genre, we show up, so — if nothing else — it just seems like good business sense to keep it country.

Find eight possible choices below. Each was picked for their star power, ability to appeal to a wide audience and big stage television experience. All eight have either hosted, judged or starred on TV in the past and at least one (Keith Urban) has a tie to The Voice. Another (Dolly Parton) has already worked closely with NBC.

Shelton will finish Season 22 of The Voice this fall and then be a part of Season 23 in 2023. Clarkson will join him on the panel next year. Reality TV newbies Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will also be coaches.

The "No Body" singer says the move to step away was a long time coming.

"The show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," Shelton says. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of hard work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Season 22 of The Voice resumes next Monday on NBC.