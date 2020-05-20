Blake Shelton and Toneisha Harris provided an uplifting message during The Voice finale on Tuesday night (May 19), performing the Fleetwood Mac classic "Don't Stop" to help bring Season 18 to a close.

Shelton and Harris joined their voices from separate locations, backed by a full band who were also performing remotely. They kept close to Fleetwood Mac's original arrangement of the bouncy pop-rock song, which became an all-time classic after it appeared on their Rumors album in 1977.

The performance allowed the country superstar and the gospel belter to show off different sides of their voices. It marked the second time Harris drew on classic rock in recent days, following a standout performance of Journey's "Faithfully" on Monday (May 18).

Harris was one of the final singers in the competition on the strength of her vocal prowess, though the Season 18 crown ultimately went to her Team Blake teammate Todd Tilghman.

Shelton also joined Tilghman for a rock classic on Monday night, teaming with the pastor to sing John Mellencamp's "Authority Song," and he and longtime love Gwen Stefani showed their support for the people working the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic by performing their No. 1 hit duet, "Nobody But You," for workers at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, which Shelton has been supporting during the crisis.

Lady Antebellum also joined the lineup for the 2020 The Voice finale, delivering a fun performance of their new single "Champagne Night" from home. Kelly Clarkson, Bon Jovi and the Jonas Brothers were also among the all-star performers on Monday night.