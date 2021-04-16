Blake Shelton Won’t Be Tweeting Much Anymore

Blake Shelton's activity on Twitter has been censured and censored. The singer concedes that his rowdiest tweets might be behind him — he has even take the app off of his phone!

It's a stunning confession for one of country music's most prolific Twitter personalities. He built a following of more than 20 million on the platform with his mix of jokes, truths, pranks and conversations (often under the influence of alcohol). The latter category is what got him in trouble.

During a media session at Ole Red in Orlando, Ryman CEO Colin Reed revealed that Shelton's team now handles much of his Twitter activity. While the singer's massive social media following was one of the things that initially attracted him to the idea of partnering with Shelton for the expanding restaurant and music venue chain, there's a lot at stake in 2021.

"He has a habit of saying the wrong thing at the wrong time," Reed says, with Shelton alongside him, smiling. Other artists have talked to the "Minimum Wage" singer about his language.

"Reba's (Reba McEntire) been hard on me. The Diamond Rio guys have gotten onto me. Oak Ridge Boys have talked to me about it," Shelton admits. "I finally just took it off my phone because, I mean, when you drink you got s--t to say. Take it off my phone — I can't say it."

That's not to say Shelton doesn't make appearances on Twitter occasionally. Recently he shared home footage of an opossum eating his dinner, and that went viral. From time to time he'll engage in disagreements with fans, but mostly the account is now promotional, if still entertaining. There's videos like this one, in which it's announced that Snoop Dogg is appearing on The Voice on NBC on Monday (April 19).

At one point in Thursday's (April 15) conversation, the idea of Snoop singing at Ole Red was thrown into the breeze. Reed encourages that kind of level of star on the bar stages in Orlando, Nashville, Gatlinburg, Tenn.m and Tishomingo, Okla. The logo — a big hound dog — would work for the rapper.

In the meantime, expect more artists from The Voice to play the various Ole Reds. Shelton also let it slip that RaeLynn will be playing a residency at the venue soon.