When Blake Shelton released his No.1 hit "Boys 'Round Here" back in 2013, one of the singers on the track, RaeLynn, had no clue she was supposed to get royalties from the record.

But when they finally arrived, they came at the right time.

RaeLynn was a guest with me on Taste of Country Nights, where I asked her if she still gets paid off of the now 12-year-old song.

That's when it got interesting.

She said, "It was funny, so 'Boys 'Round Here,' I didn't know you could get residual checks on that for like, singing on it."

"I was going through a lot financially one year and out of nowhere this Sound Exchange check came in for like $40,000 and they were trying to get ahold of me and find me, so it all came in I was like, 'Oh my God, thank you, Jesus!'"

RaeLynn continued, "It was like when we needed it. When I tell you, it was like a golden egg, like 'Thank you, Father!' They found me and they paid, and I was so grateful."

She said this was in back 2021, when the Blake Shelton song was eight years old already.

What Artists Has RaeLynn Recorded With?

RaeLynn also has a song that features Shelton called "Why I Got a Truck," and another that features Mitchell Tenpenny called "Get That All the Time."

Both were on Raelyn's 2021 album Baytown.

When Will RaeLynn Drop New Music?

Flash-forward to present day, the singer-songwriter just released a new Christmas EP titled Jingle Jangle Rock.

The five-track set puts a festive spin on Chuck Berry’s "Run Run Rudolph" and Alan Jackson's "I Only Want You for Christmas," paired with three brand-new originals.

Her record label, Big Machine Records, describes RaeLynn's Christmas EP as "A holiday soundtrack made for front porches, family chaos, and hot toddies."

Shelton and RaeLynn first met when he coached her on The Voice. Scroll through the pictures below to see what his winners from the show are doing now.

