RaeLynn was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where she told me the hilarious reason she had adult diapers backstage, waiting for her arrival one time before a concert.

Does RaeLynn Bring Her Daughter on Tour?

RaeLynn was in the show talking about her new Christmas EP, Jingle Jangle Rock, and the conversation turned to touring and how it is going on the road with her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.

I asked if her backstage requirements have changed now that she has a daughter who comes along for the ride sometimes.

She said, "Well, when she was a baby, I added like distilled water, wipes and diapers."

"It was really funny, one of the shows, somebody brought us adult diapers, and I was like, 'Umm?'"

Why Did RaeLynn Have Adult Diapers Backstage at a Show?

She explained that she "said 'I'll do like large, or whatever,' they brought extra-large, overnight [diapers] for like a 120-pound person."

RaeLynn had to explain to her team backstage, "I was like, 'You know, these could fit me.'"

As far as who received her tour rider and was assigned to go shopping for the items and got the wrong diapers, RaeLynn says, "It was a dude, it was a guy, it was a freaking guy."

She said she had carefully explained that she needed the large 4T or 5T overnight diapers, and she doesn't even know how someone would translate that to her needing adult diapers before her show.

Nonetheless, it was a funny moment that we are grateful she shared with us.

In addition to her Christmas EP that is out now, RaeLynn tells me that she is working on a new album that will drop in 2026.

