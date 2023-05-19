Blake Shelton Spoiled Wife Gwen Stefani on Mother’s Day

Blake Shelton made sure Mother's Day was exactly what his wife Gwen Stefani needed. He and her three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, spoiled the matriarch of the family with gifts and dinner.

"It was a pretty laidback day. Me and the boys, we got her some flowers, and candles and the boys made her some things. Just tried to spoil her a little bit," Shelton tells Access Hollywood.

"But then we all went out for a dinner," he continues. "It was a pretty laidback day, but we tried to celebrate her."

"She works hard."

Shelton hopes to create more of these intimate family moments when he retires from The Voice after Season 23 (Stefani will be coaching Season 24 alongside Reba McEntire). His decision is fueled by a desire to spend more time with his family, investing in his role as a husband to Stefani and stepfather to her three sons.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore," Shelton shared earlier this year. "Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"

Stefani's three sons are from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale. The two were married for 14 years before she filed for divorce in 2015 — the same year she started dating the country star.

Shelton and Stefani were engaged in 2020 before tying the knot July 3, 2021.