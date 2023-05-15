Reba McEntire got the gig! The country music legend will join The Voice as coach for Season 24 this fall.

Team Reba will replace Team Blake, as Blake Shelton is leaving after 23 seasons on the hit NBC reality show. She had served as the Mega Mentor for Season 23 and was seen in Shelton's seat during an extensive promo for her appearance. That led to considerable speculation that she might get the job soon.

McEntire will be joined in the red chairs by John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

She plans to release a book and an album this fall, as well.

The "Fancy" singer was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011.

In the past two years, McEntire has devoted more effort to television than country music. Among her enjoyable roles was starring as "The Hammer" in a Lifetime movie of the same name.

Additionally, she hosted the CMA Awards on ABC and starred in Big Sky: Deadly Trails on the same network. At 68 years old, she'll be the oldest coach ever on The Voice, but Lionel Richie, 73, has demonstrated that age is merely a number by judging several seasons of American Idol.

Shelton was the last original coach on The Voice and the only one to coach all 23 seasons. The news leaves host Carson Daly as the only remaining original member of the cast, although his involvement in Season 24 has not been confirmed.

