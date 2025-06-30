Over 143,000 Pounds of Bologna Recalled Over Undeclared Meat Ingredients

Over 143,000 Pounds of Bologna Recalled Over Undeclared Meat Ingredients

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a nationwide recall of 143,416 pounds of ready-to-eat bologna due to "misbranding."

The recall affects seven types of deli meat sold by Gaiser’s European Style Provisions, distributed between March 20 and June 20.

The bologna products reportedly contain undeclared beef, chicken, or pork—a major concern for consumers with dietary restrictions, allergies, or religious observances.

The Recalled Products Include:

  • FAMILY TREE BOLOGNA VEAL – undeclared pork
  • BABUSHKA’S RECIPE CHICKEN BOLOGNA – undeclared pork
  • FANCY BOLOGNA – labeled as pork but contains undeclared beef and chicken
  • GAISER'S RUSSIAN BRAND DOKTORSKAYA BOLOGNA – undeclared beef
  • GAISER'S BOLOGNA VEAL – undeclared chicken and pork
  • GAISER'S TURKEY BOLOGNA – undeclared chicken and pork
  • CHICKEN BOLOGNA KYPOYKA PABA – undeclared pork

Each affected item includes the establishment number EST. 5385, according to the announcement.

READ MORE: The 7 States With the Highest Number of Food Recalls

The bologna blunder was uncovered thanks to a tip phoned in to the Office of Inspector General's hotline, which alerted the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall is considered Class III, which indicates a low health risk; however, the USDA advises consumers and retailers to toss it.

If you think you may have purchased one of the affected products, return it to the store or contact the distributor.

READ MORE: FDA Issues Urgent Recall of Bread That Has Glass Baked Into It!

For questions, consumers can reach out to Steven Shuchinski of Gaiser’s at (908) 686-3421 or gaisers@verizon.net.

13 Best Non-Celebrity Bars in Nashville, Ranked

Headed to Nashville soon? Sure, you can hit up dozens of bars owned by your favorite country artists, but don't forget about the local joints, too.

Music City is known for its vibrant nightlife with fun and unique bars lining the sidewalks of Broadway and beyond. While some bars are fresh concepts, there are others that have been around for a long time, filled with rich country music history.

We're breaking down the best of the non-celebrity bars you'll find in Nashville.

Gallery Credit: Jess Rose

Categories: Country Music News

More From Taste of Country