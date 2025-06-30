Over 143,000 Pounds of Bologna Recalled Over Undeclared Meat Ingredients

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a nationwide recall of 143,416 pounds of ready-to-eat bologna due to "misbranding."

The recall affects seven types of deli meat sold by Gaiser’s European Style Provisions, distributed between March 20 and June 20.

The bologna products reportedly contain undeclared beef, chicken, or pork—a major concern for consumers with dietary restrictions, allergies, or religious observances.

The Recalled Products Include:

FAMILY TREE BOLOGNA VEAL – undeclared pork

BABUSHKA’S RECIPE CHICKEN BOLOGNA – undeclared pork

FANCY BOLOGNA – labeled as pork but contains undeclared beef and chicken

GAISER'S RUSSIAN BRAND DOKTORSKAYA BOLOGNA – undeclared beef

GAISER'S BOLOGNA VEAL – undeclared chicken and pork

GAISER'S TURKEY BOLOGNA – undeclared chicken and pork

CHICKEN BOLOGNA KYPOYKA PABA – undeclared pork

Each affected item includes the establishment number EST. 5385, according to the announcement.

The bologna blunder was uncovered thanks to a tip phoned in to the Office of Inspector General's hotline, which alerted the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall is considered Class III, which indicates a low health risk; however, the USDA advises consumers and retailers to toss it.

If you think you may have purchased one of the affected products, return it to the store or contact the distributor.

For questions, consumers can reach out to Steven Shuchinski of Gaiser’s at (908) 686-3421 or gaisers@verizon.net.