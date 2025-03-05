The 7 States With the Highest Number of Food Recalls

The 7 States With the Highest Number of Food Recalls

Canva King: Evan Paul

There can be a lot said about 2025 already, and it's only March.

Already this year there have been a lot of major food recalls plaguing the United States — everything from frozen broccoli contaminated with listeria to products with foreign objects in them.

According to Delish, food safety experts at FOSS IQX looked at data from the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service on the number of food recalls in each state from 2010 to 2024.

The data is kind of shocking to see, because it is not the most populated states that have the highest rate of food recalls.

Hawaii takes seventh place, with 1.74 recalls per 100,000 people from 2010 to 2024. The tropical state had 25 food recalls from 2010 to 2024, with four happening in 2011 alone.

Alaska is in sixth place, with 1.77 food recalls per 100,000 people. Its top year for food recalls was 2015, which had three. Yikes.

Maine comes in fifth, with 1.86 recalls per 100,000 people since 2010. Check this out, in both 2016 and 2019, Maine had five recalls in each of those years.

Delaware is fourth, with 2.04 recalls per 100,000 residents. They had a rough 2017, clocking 8 food recalls in that year alone.

Rhode Island takes the third spot, with 2.19 food recalls per 100,000 people. Overall, the state had 24 recalls since 2010.

Wyoming places second, with 2.23 recalls per 100,000. As the least-populated state in America, this is kind of eye-opening that they place so high on the list of food recalls per state.

And for the No. 1 state in America for food recalls, we head to Vermont. Vermont saw 2.47 food recalls per 100,000 citizens from 2010 to 2024.

With food recalls happening so frequently nowadays, and food allergies at an all-time high, make sure you are aware of all open food recalls before you hit the grocery store.

24 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants

Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years.

Gallery Credit: Jess

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: viral
Categories: Food

More From Taste of Country