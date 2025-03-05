The 7 States With the Highest Number of Food Recalls

There can be a lot said about 2025 already, and it's only March.

Already this year there have been a lot of major food recalls plaguing the United States — everything from frozen broccoli contaminated with listeria to products with foreign objects in them.

According to Delish, food safety experts at FOSS IQX looked at data from the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service on the number of food recalls in each state from 2010 to 2024.

The data is kind of shocking to see, because it is not the most populated states that have the highest rate of food recalls.

Hawaii takes seventh place, with 1.74 recalls per 100,000 people from 2010 to 2024. The tropical state had 25 food recalls from 2010 to 2024, with four happening in 2011 alone.

Alaska is in sixth place, with 1.77 food recalls per 100,000 people. Its top year for food recalls was 2015, which had three. Yikes.

Maine comes in fifth, with 1.86 recalls per 100,000 people since 2010. Check this out, in both 2016 and 2019, Maine had five recalls in each of those years.

Delaware is fourth, with 2.04 recalls per 100,000 residents. They had a rough 2017, clocking 8 food recalls in that year alone.

Rhode Island takes the third spot, with 2.19 food recalls per 100,000 people. Overall, the state had 24 recalls since 2010.

Wyoming places second, with 2.23 recalls per 100,000. As the least-populated state in America, this is kind of eye-opening that they place so high on the list of food recalls per state.

And for the No. 1 state in America for food recalls, we head to Vermont. Vermont saw 2.47 food recalls per 100,000 citizens from 2010 to 2024.

With food recalls happening so frequently nowadays, and food allergies at an all-time high, make sure you are aware of all open food recalls before you hit the grocery store.