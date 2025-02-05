Multiple Life-Threatening Walmart Food Recalls Issued — Here’s a List

It's not just you that might be thinking that there are an awful lot of food recalls happening in the past few months. There truly have been an unprecedented amount.

Walmart has added even more to its ongoing list of open food recalls, some of which could be life-threatening.

According to Newsweek, this is the current list of recalled Walmart products:

A January 31 notice said that Gerber Products Company was initiating a recall and discontinuation of all Batches of "Gerber Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks" over a potential choking hazard for babies and young children. The product was sold at all Walmart stores.

A notice on January 15 informed consumers that the Quaker Oats Company had issued a recall of a limited number of 2-pound boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix that may have contained undeclared milk. The product was sold at Walmart stores.

On January 14, a notice indicated that Tree House Food was recalling 48-ounce Great Value, Chicken Broth product due to the potential for packaging failures that could result in spoilage. These were sold at Walmart stores.

A January 9 notice informed customers that the Food and Safety Inspection Service had issued a public health alert for a chicken empanada product sold at select Walmart stores nationwide due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

Braga Fresh has voluntarily recalled a single production lot of its washed and ready-to-eat Marketside Broccoli Florets. On January 27, the FDA classified the recall as a Class I risk, indicating a reasonable probability that using or being exposed to the affected product could result in serious health consequences or death.

Walmart takes these recalls very seriously, as they should.

They have assured the public that they work as fast as they can with authorities to get the word out about recalls, as well as clearing said products off of the shelves so consumers can't purchase them.

In a statement posted to Walmart's website, the company says: "Walmart and Sam's Club are committed to the health and safety of our customers and members. In the event of a product recall, we work swiftly to block the item from being sold and remove it from our stores and clubs."

You are urged to compare food items purchased from Walmart to the recall list to make sure you don't ingest something that could prove to be dangerous.

