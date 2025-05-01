FDA Issues Urgent Recall of Bread That Has Glass Baked Into It!

The FDA has issued a timely recall on 818 cases of frozen bread due to the potential of glass shards baked into it.

"Hey mom, why is my bread crunchy?" You can avoid this question — check the loaves in your home before feeding any bread to your family.

The baker is Upper Crust Bakery LP and the exact items that you're looking for are:

Ancient Grains Hoagie roll in 4-ounce containers, recall number: F-0741-2025 in Lot #90 Multigrain Sourdough rolls in 18-ounce containers, recall number: F-0742-2025 in Lot #90 Whole Grain Multigrain rolls in 20-ounce containers, recall number: F-0743-2025 in Lot #92

These items were likely only sent to 6 states for retail sale. Those states are Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware, and Ohio.

But since the items are frozen, it's important to note that they could literally end up anywhere, as they travel well and keep for a very long time.

FOX Business reports that, per the FDA, consumers who purchased the recalled bread and rolls should not eat them and either dispose of them in a secure trash can or return them to where they were purchased for a full refund.

Now, the fun part: If you're wondering what can happen if you accidentally eat glass-ridden bread, the FDA says that ingesting glass fragments can cause injuries, which may include damage to teeth, laceration of the mouth and throat, or perforation of the intestine.

