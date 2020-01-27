Bonnie Raitt honored John Prine at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday (Jan. 26), as the legendary folk singer-songwriter is set to receive his Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award. Raitt sang a verse of one of Prine's many seminal tunes, "Angel From Montgomery."

Raitt did what she does best — which is absolutely crush you and uplift you at the same time with her somber, powerful vocal. She only got less than a minute to sing, but that's all she needed to bring down the house.

"My friend John Prine, who is sitting right over there, wrote 'Angel From Montgomery' and so many other songs that changed my life," Raitt said from the stage. "I love you, John."

"Angel From Montgomery first appeared on Prine's self-titled 1971 album. Many people have covered the song since then, from John Denver to Tanya Tucker to Susan Tedeschi to Dave Matthews Band. But it was Bonnie Raitt's 1974 version that gained the most attention.

Prine has been nominated for 10 Grammys, going back to his Best New Artist nomination in 1973. He's won two of them, in addition to receiving the Hall of Fame award in 2015 and this year's Lifetime Achievement award, considered a Special Merit Award. Prine has long been cited as one of the most influential songwriters of his time, particularly from other award-winning artists like Raitt and Kacey Musgraves.

In addition to Prine, the Grammys honored Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, Public Enemy and Sister Rosetta Tharpe as Lifetime Achievement award winners. Prine and company will receive their very own ceremony on April 18 to acknowledge the achievement.