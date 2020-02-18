Brad Paisley Announces 2020 World Tour Dates
Brad Paisley's 2020 World Tour will take him into Canada and Europe between dates in America. The tour officially starts on May 15, although Paisley has several dates throughout the spring.
Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett will open the 2020 World Tour when it begins in Concord, Calif. Paisley's west coast start will send him through the mountains and heartland before he touches the coast and takes a break before a European run that begins on July 20 in Norway. There are seven European dates including three festivals before he returns for summer shows in New York, Florida and beyond.
Check out all dates on Paisley's 2020 tour calendar below. Tickets are on sale now.
Davis is a country newcomer known for hits in "Singles You Up," "Take It From Me" and "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot." Barrett is the 2018 third place finisher on American Idol with a Top 20 single in "I Hope." In addition to his hit songs and spirited concerts Paisley is known for becoming a mentor to up and coming country singers.
Brad Paisley's 2020 World Tour Dates:
Feb. 21 -- San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Rodeo *
March 6 -- Penticton, British Columbia, Canada @ South Okanagan Events Centre **
March 7 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre **
March 9 -- Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada @ Revolution Place **
March 12 -- Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Mosaic Place **
March 13 -- Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada @ Canalta Centre **
March 20 -- Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar World Casino *
March 21 -- Houston, Texas @ Houston Rodeo & Livestock Show *
April 2 -- Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada @ Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre **
April 3 -- Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena *
May 15 -- Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
May 16 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
May 17 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 22 -- Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
May 23 -- George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre
May 28 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
May 29 -- Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
May 30 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 4 -- Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 5 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 6 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 12 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 13 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 18 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 19 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 20 — Bergen, Nor. @ Bergenhus Festing
July 24 — Goteborg, Swe. @ Liseberg ***
July 25 — Gavle, Swe. @ Furuviiksparken ***
July 29 — Amsterdam, Neth. @ AFAS Live
July 30 — Berline, Ger. @ Zitadelle
July 31 — Schwetzingen, Ger. @ Schlossgarten Open Air ***
Aug. 7 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
Aug. 9 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center
Aug. 13 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 14 — Montreal, Que. Canada @ Lasso Festival DeMusique Country ***
Aug. 15 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 22 — Lima, Ohio @ Allen County Fairground ***
Sept. 3 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sept. 6 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
Sept. 26 — Westbrook, Maine @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
Sept. 27 — Bloomsburg, Pa. @ Bloomsburg Fair
*Brad Paisley only
**Brad Paisley and local suppport
***Festival date
