The coronavirus pandemic has put a forced slow-down on most people's lives, with many people choosing to forgo social events and stay home. Brad Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley are right in step with this—and even have a bit of humor regarding it—when apparently choosing to stay in for their 17th wedding anniversary.

"There's no one I'd rather be social distancing alongside," Williams-Paisley noted on Instagram, alongside a picture of the couple smiling for the camera.

She made sure to give a disclaimer, however. "We do not look like this currently," she assured fans, letting them know via hashtags that she's absolutely not dressed up or wearing any makeup while isolating at home.

It's definitely a different way to spend one's anniversary, but some things remain the same, such as being sure to express appreciation for one's partner. Williams-Paisley offered up some loving words for her husband: "Thanks for doing the dishes last night, making me laugh today, and always putting the seat down."

Paisley and Williams Paisley have been married since 2003; he fell head-over-heels for her watching her performances in Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride II. The couple share two sons.