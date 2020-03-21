Brad Paisley turned to social media on Saturday (March 21) to pay tribute to Kenny Rogers with a powerful rendition of "Sweet Music Man" that packs an emotional wallop.

Paisley posted a video of himself singing the song solo, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar. He's clad simply in a backward ball cap and sports hoodie, and his face is creased with sorrow as he delivers the chorus of the classic song.

"Nobody sings a love song quite like you do / And nobody else can make me sing along / And nobody else can me feel that things are right when I know they're wrong / Nobody sings a love song quite like you / So sing me a song sweet music man," Paisley sings, his eyes closed throughout most of the performance.

Paisley's face is somber as he looks directly into the camera afterward and says simply, "We'll miss you, Kenny."

"Rest In Peace Kenny Rogers. We loved you," Paisley writes to accompany the video, adding the hashtags #kennyrogers and #sweetmusicman.

Rogers died on Friday night (March 20) at the age of 81. The country and pop music icon died at home, surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement that attributed his death to natural causes.

Blake Shelton, Charlie Daniels, Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys and more coutry stars were among those who turned to social media to remember Rogers. His longtime friend and frequent collaborator, Dolly Parton, shared a poignant video Saturday morning (March 21) in which she praised Rogers as "a true friend."

Kenny Rogers + Dolly Parton Were Adorable Together – Watch:

"You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone," Parton wrote in a post to Facebook. "I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you."

"I loved Kenny with all my heart," Parton said in the accompanying video. "My heart's broken, and a big ol' chunk of it has gone with him today."

Stars React to Kenny Rogers' Death