Nobody plans on having their last breath be right after biting into a piece of bread, but that might be the case if you have one of the recalled loaves of bread from the Hartford Bakery, Inc. on your shelf.

There is an undeclared allergen baked inside, and it could be harmful if that's an allergy you have.

All Recipes is reporting that Hartford Bakery, Inc. has voluntarily recalled roughly 883 of the "Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 Loaf" bread. They could contain undeclared hazelnuts.

These were sold at retailers, including Walmart and Kroger.

If someone who has a severe nut allergy checks the label of this loaf of bread to see if it is safe to consume, they'll be led to believe it is by reading the label.

But if they bite into it, they could have a reaction that could be life-threatening.

According to the FDA, here is what you are looking for on the packaging to see if you have one of the recalled loaves:

Lot codes found on the front of the packaging: T10 174010206, T10 174010306, T10 174010406, T10 174020206, T10 174020306, T10 174020406

Net weight on the bottom of the packaging: 12 ounces (340 grams)

UPC on the bottom of the packaging: 24126018152

Expiration date on the front of the packaging: 07/13/2025

Apparently the hazelnuts that are baked into the loaves of bread are visible through the packaging if you inspect it close enough. Some consumers have seen them and alerted both the FDA and Hartford bakery Inc.

The fact that they are somewhat visible may be the one thing saving people with non-tree nut allergies from consuming them. No cases, other than one person with stomach discomfort, have been reported.

