Brendan McLoughlin was a proud and supportive husband after Sunday night's Grammy Awards ceremony, where his country superstar wife Miranda Lambert brought home the trophy for Best Country Album.

The country star also performed her Grammy-nominated hit single, "Bluebird," during the telecast, and McLoughlin says he enjoyed watching the project grow from start to finish.

"I could not be more proud of this wonderful woman I get to call my wife," the former NYPD officer writes on Instagram, also sharing a montage of photos from the big night. The snaps show off the couple's Grammy red carpet looks, as well as a behind-the-scenes shot of McLoughlin getting ready for the ceremony.

"Last night, you continue to show the world how being true to yourself rewards you," McLoughlin continues, reflecting on the journey that led Lambert to create her award-winning Wildcard. "Watching this album go from being just a thought to celebrating your Grammy victory was magical."

"I cannot wait to be a part of the future magic you create," he concludes.

McLoughlin's sweet post-Grammys tribute to Lambert comes not long after the couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in January. They married on Jan. 26, 2019, just months after meeting, but kept the marriage a secret until Valentine's Day of that year, when Lambert revealed a photo of them together — the first indication of their relationship.

Since then, McLoughlin has enjoyed a growing social media presence and fanbase of his own, thanks in part to Lambert's habit of showing off her husband's sculpted abs on her official Instagram page.

He's also the co-star in the singer's recent "Settling Down" music video, in which he plays her love interest. The clip marks the first time Lambert has ever had a role opposite a true-life love interest in a music video. "Settling Down" was filmed on the couple's Nashville-area farm, and their pets also make an appearance.