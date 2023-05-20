Poison frontman and sometimes country singer Bret Michaels has just purchased a $5.5 million vacation home in California, and pictures show a spectacular getaway in an exclusive era.

Celebrity real estate website Dirt.com reports that the 60-year-old singer and songwriter — who has also released country music as a solo artist from time to time — bought a 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,471-square-foot house in Westlake Village in California, paying $5,471,000 for the luxurious property in a deal that closed in mid-May.

The house centers around an open floor plan that features soaring ceilings, as well as a gleaming, top-of-the-line kitchen that steps directly into the great room. The great room features a stunning floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and two sets of pocket doors, and the main rooms step seamlessly onto multiple outdoor living and dining spaces, providing perfect transitions from indoor to outdoor living.

Each of the bedrooms is an en suite with its own attached bathroom, and the 1.02-acre grounds of the lavish residence are "resort quality," according to the official listing, featuring a full-sized basketball court, a custom pool and spa, carefully groomed landscaping, an outdoor kitchen and multiple covered outdoor spaces.

According to online property sites, the selling price breaks down to $1,000 per square foot and a monthly payment of $40,850.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Bret Michaels' luxurious vacation home in California, and keep on scrolling to see inside his former Southwestern mansion in Arizona.

PICTURES: See Inside Bret Michaels' Lavish $5.5 Million California Vacation Home Poison frontman and sometimes country singer Bret Michaels has just purchased a $5.5 million vacation home in California, and pictures show a spectacular getaway in an exclusive era.