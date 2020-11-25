Poison frontman and sometimes country singer Bret Michaels is selling his Southwestern estate in Arizona, and pictures show a spectacular property that's worth every penny of its $3.299 million asking price.

The singer, guitarist and songwriter listed his estate at an undisclosed address in Scottsdale in late November. According to Variety, the single-story 5 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom luxury residence features 6,200 square feet of total space, as well as a 1,200-square-foot guest house.

The interior of the adobe estate is palatial, with dramatic, oversized arched doors leading from the main living space into a large formal dining room with high ceilings. There are exposed, hand-hewn wood beams accenting the ceilings, and an open floor plan gives the entire main residence a stately, yet spacious feeling.

The master bedroom is one of the most enticing features of the home, featuring a walk-in closet and master bath with double sinks, a sitting room and a separate bedroom entrance and exit to the home.

Other amenities include a bonus/game room, an exercise room and sauna, a large family room, guest quarters with a separate entrance, an oversized office and a library with built-in bookcases.

The exterior of the home is every bit as spectacular. The resort-like estate sits on five extremely private acres on a private street, where it is situated behind gates and stone walls surrounding the property.

Exterior amenities include a lush, green lawn that's an oasis in the desert, with a sand volleyball court, a basketball court, a large, heated private pool with slide and a private dirt bike trail. There's also a loggia and ample outdoor lounging spaces.

Michaels is selling the house with the option to purchase it fully furnished.

Bob Nathan of Engel & Völkers holds the listing on Michaels' Scottsdale estate, which is available for showings in-person or via video chat.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Michaels' jaw-dropping Southwestern mansion, and keep on scrolling to see even more celebrity homes.