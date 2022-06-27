Brett Eldredge's family just got a little bit bigger: The singer welcomed a new nephew recently. He shared the happy news on social media, including video of himself crooning to the newborn and slowly swaying around the room.

Occasionally, he pauses and chuckles as the baby hiccups.

"Life update ... I'm an uncle now," Eldredge writes in the caption of his post, "and I'm here to spoil this lil guy and sing away all the hiccups."

Fans should recognize the song Eldredge chose to sing to his new nephew: It's "Mean to Me," a hit ballad he released in 2014, which topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart and has been certified RIAA Platinum. "Mean to Me" is a romantic song, but as Eldredge sings it to the newest addition to his family, its lyrics look at love from a whole new perspective.

"Standing here, watching you / Turning every head in this crowded room / The lights down low, dancin' slow / Oh, if falling's how you feel / And perfect's what you see / Then I'd be what you mean to me," he sings in the video.

Musical tributes to his family members are nothing new for Eldredge. He's been open in the past about his close relationship with his older brother, Brice, and in November 2019, he shared a song he'd written for Brice's wedding called "Best Man Speech." The lyrics of that song are a tender, personal dedication to Brice and their close-knit relationship, and parts of the song even think ahead to Brice's future children, and express the hope that they'll be as close as the two brothers were when they were growing up.

"When you start a family of your own / I hope your kids run wild like we did back home / Barefoot in the grass, never thinking we would grow up fast / And then we did ..." he sings in that song.

It's been an exciting few weeks for Eldredge. In addition to welcoming his new nephew, he also put out a new album called Songs About You.