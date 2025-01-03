Hear Brett Eldredge’s ‘Gorgeous’ — His First Non-Holiday Track in Years!

Brett Eldredge is back with new music, but this time, there's a little less holly and jolly woven into the lyrics.

The country singer released a new track on Friday (Jan. 3) titled "Gorgeous," and it's his first non-Christmas release since "Songs About Your" in 2022.

"My new single GORGEOUS is out NOW!" Eldredge writes on his social media pages.

"I am beyond proud and excited for this one!"

"I hope this song is a reminder of the gorgeous person that you are, even on your worst days, you are more than enough, you're Gorgeous. Let. that. sing. IN," he adds.

In the uplifting track, Eldredge is enamored with the person he is singing to. He sees nothing but beauty and goodness in this person, and he wants nothing more than for them to see it for themselves, too.

Hear Brett Eldredge's "Gorgeous":

Here Are the Lyrics to Brett Eldredge's "Gorgeous"

Verse

You're singing to your favorite coffee cup / Your baby blues say things are looking up / Wanna know what's in your head / As you're tangling up the necklace on your chest / In a lilac dress

Chorus

You don't know it, but you're gorgeous / Speak your mind when you got something to say / You don't know it, but you're flawless / Even when the tears are rolling down your face / You don't know it, but you're lightning / You're the power in the sunshine and the rain / You don't know it, but you're gorgeous / Let me be the one to tell you every day

Post-Chorus

You're gorgеous, gorgeous, gorgeous / Gorgeous, gorgеous, gorgeous

Verse

You're smelling flowers at the corner stand / You're skipping steps as you hold my hand

And you're telling dirty jokes / As we take the scenic route to walk you home / Look at you flow

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Post-Chorus

Bridge

You're spinning round a light post / As the world is standing still / You're effortless and heaven-sent / The mansion on the hill / And on the days it's hard to see it / I'll make sure you always will / When you smile at me / And, baby, honestly

Repeat Chorus

Outro

You're gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous (Oh yeah, you're gorgeous) / Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous (Oh, baby, you're gorgeous) / Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous (Oh, gorgeous) / Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous (Oh)

What's Next for Brett Eldredge?

After throwing himself into Christmas music for the last few years, Eldredge is looking to begin his next musical chapter and "shake things up."

"I've been thinkin of different ways to really shake things up with my life and Music," he shared on social media at the end of 2024. "Every time I push myself wayyyy out of my comfort zone I feel the most alive…I have done this personally and now musically with what I am about to hit ya with this year."

"I feel loved and accepted more than ever and I feel empowered to put out music in unconventional ways that many may not expect but I know you are gonna love," he continues. "There will be multiple different styles and sounds, taking you around the globe with me on a musical journey from beaches, to mountains to evening strolls under city street lights…this is going to be a lot of fun."