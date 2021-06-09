Brett Young Is Releasing a Children’s Book

Before delivering a performance of his newest single, "Not Yet," on the Today show this week, Brett Young told the hosts of the show about an exciting new collaboration with his wife: a children's book.

Promoting an upcoming tour and album, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, the country superstar tells Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dryer that he's ready "to bring new music and energy back to the fans that have been waiting."

Roker led the singer, remarking, "Speaking of the album, we hear that one of the singles, 'Lady,' actually inspired you to make a children’s picture book."

"The publishers came to us after hearing the song with the idea," Young, a soon-to-be father of two, says. "With one little one in the house and another one on the way, we thought my wife (Taylor) and I could come together for a (another) cool little venture."

He admits, "It’ll be one of the more interesting things I’ve written."

Inspired by the lyrics of Young's Gold-certified chart topper "Lady," Love You, Little Lady is a love letter to the couple's daughter, Presley, and what it's been like to be there for some of her first firsts, like hearing her heartbeat, holding her and seeing her take her first steps.

The website states that the book reflects the boundless love parents have watching their tiny daughter grow into a "little lady." Love You, Little Lady, will be available on August 24. It can be pre-ordered here.

Fans can see their favorite “Caliville" singer on the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night (June 9). Young's baby on the way — they couple's second — is another girl.

WATCH: Brett Young Explains How "Lady" Was Written For His Girls