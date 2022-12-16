Brett Young is happy to help decorate his home for the holidays, but when it comes to creative decisions for the holiday decor, his wife Taylor takes the reins.

In an interview with his record label leading up to the holidays, Young shared more about the decorating traditions in his home, saying he's "not a Griswold," but he enjoys getting the house ready for Christmas.

"I am definitely a 'kinda puts up some decorations guy.' I’m not a Griswold," he says, referencing Christmas movie, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

"To the point where I have pretty much just told my wife, 'Just tell me what you want where.' It’s almost like dressing myself these days."

Young doubles down on this notion, saying he would be fine whether the house is decorated or not. However, he values his wife's direction and sense of design.

"I’m like, 'I'm not gonna make decisions, so you just tell me what you’d like to have happen. I love this time of year, I want you to be happy with the way it looks, because I’m gonna be like brought into the cheer of the season either way,'" he says. "So, I’m not a Griswold. We’re not gonna be shooting Christmas trees through the next-door neighbor’s window anytime soon, but I do love having the house decorated and my wife is really good at that."

According to a recent Instagram post, Young's holiday season is going great so far. On Dec. 5, the singer shared a photo of his two daughters, Presley and Rowan, sitting in front of the family's fully-decorated Christmas tree (thanks, Taylor!).

In the caption, the star quotes Christmas comedy movie Elf to express the amount of fun they'll be having this holiday. "First, we'll make snow angels for two hours, then we'll go ice skating, then we'll eat a whole roll of Toll House cookie dough as fast as we can, and then we'll snuggle," Young writes.

Young will finish out his 2022 touring schedule in Friant, Calif. on Dec. 30. His spring headlining tour, Brett Young: 5 Tour 3 2 1, will begin March 30 in Columbus, Ohio.