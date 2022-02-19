Brett Young gave one young fan a birthday surprise that she'll never forget. The country star showed up at a young fan's house to serenade her on her birthday, and he captured the moment in a heartwarming video that he posted to social media on Friday (Feb. 18).

In the clip below, a young fan named Abbie is celebrating her birthday with her family and friends, and the decorations for the fun party include a life-sized cutout of Young, which makes her exclaim in surprise when she first sees it.

"I wanted to see what would happen if the real me showed up," Young says in a voiceover as he walks into the room by surprise in the video, eliciting screams of excitement. He's carrying a white acoustic guitar, and as the clip goes on, he proceeds to perform a stripped-down rendition of his hit song "Lady."

"I remember when I first heard your heartbeat / It had only been eight weeks / Standing there staring at that screen / Was the first time you ever scared me," he sings, his voice ringing through the kitchen and family room as Abbie and her friends and family all watch intently.

"We told them it was gonna be on Zoom, and I think they were all a little in shock," Young states, and that certainly seems to be the case as his young audience listens in delight.

As the video explains, Abbie originally wrote to the singer and invited him to her party. He was too busy to attend, so it was decided she would have to make do with the cutout -- or so she thought, until Young himself walked in.

"This. Was. Incredible," Young captions his Instagram post. "It was a pleasure meeting you, Abbie!"

Young launched his country career in 2016, when he released his debut single, "Sleep Without You." He's since scored a string of No. 1 hits that include "In Case You Didn't Know," "Like I Loved You," "Mercy" and more. "Lady" reached No. 1 in 2020.

Young's current single is "You Didn't," which appears on his 2021 album Weekends Look a Little Different These Days.