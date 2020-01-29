Brittany Aldean is opening up about her health, her diet and her 17-pound weightloss following the birth of her second child one year ago.

Brittany, wife of superstar Jason Aldean, is speaking out about all things pregnancy and baby, including her experience with postpartum depression and her body image after giving birth to son Memphis and daughter Navy — two kids in two years.

"I gained 40 lbs. with both of my children, and it took me a lot longer to start feeling myself after my second," she explains in a press release promoting the South Beach Diet "I felt really down. Eventually I came to a point where I knew that I just had to take charge."

That's when she turned to the keto-style weight loss plan, and the company helped her re-charge, mentally and physically.

"I'm a firm believer that food is fuel. Eating healthy gives me energy and let's face it, I need all the energy I can get with our busy life and these two babies running around!" she adds.

Brittany and Jason welcomed Memphis in December 2017 and Navy in February 2019. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights, Aldean shares that his wife doesn't back down from sharing her opinion, even when it comes to music.

"She's a fan of pop and hip-hop, not rock 'n roll. She hates Guns N' Roses and stuff like that. She likes Boyz II Men and Brian McKnight," he says. "Our kind of meet in the middle is, like, '90s. Because I love '80s and '90s, I was a child of the '80s, she was a child of the '90s so we kind of meet in the middle."

