Music City and CBS are gearing up for New Year's Eve already with the announcement of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, which is returning for its second year in downtown Nashville.

The broadcast will welcome 2023 with performances from Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band, with more artists to be announced in the coming months.

This year's show will take place at various locations around downtown Nashville, with the main stage at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

The television special will feature five full hours of music with almost 50 performances. It will air live on CBS on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 8-10PM ET and 10:30PM-1:30AM ET. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Viewers can look forward to a countdown to midnight on the East Coast, and the night will end with the traditional Music Note drop and fireworks at midnight CT.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash debuted on CBS to ring in 2022, with Dierks Bentley taking the headlining spot. The original broadcast also featured performances from Lady A, Breland, Blake Shelton, Gabby Barrett and Miranda Lambert. The night saw surprise collaborations from upcoming headliner Brooks & Dunn, plus Darius Rucker and Jason Aldean, Bentley, Breland and more.

Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt and Elle King were also set to perform at the 2022 ring-in event, but they dropped out due to COVID-19 concerns. In all, the inaugural show brought in 5.51 million viewers.

