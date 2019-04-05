Brooks & Dunn have debuted their latest studio album Reboot, which is filled with collaborations from today's hit country stars putting their own spins on Brooks & Dunn's classics. Thomas Rhett joins Brooks & Dunn for a collaboration on their smash hit "My Maria."

The revamped track features finger snaps and castanets, easing back on the throttle for more of a laid-back Tex-Mex feel. Rhett hits the signature "Maria" elongated note with ease. The harmonies reveal how much fun the trio were having recording the song.

B.W. Stevenson and Daniel Moore co-wrote "My Maria." Stevenson originally released "My Maria" in 1973, and it became a Top 10 pop hit for him. Brooks & Dunn released their version as the first single from their Borderline album in 1996, and their re-working reached No. 1 on Billboard's US Country Songs chart. The duo won a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance By a Vocal Duo or Group for their performance of the song.

Reboot also features Kane Brown on "Believe," Luke Combs on "Brand New Man," Jon Pardi on 'My Next Broken Heart" and Lanco on "Mama Don't Get Dressed Up for Nothing." The album also includes duets with Kacey Musgraves on "Neon Moon," Brett Young on "Ain't Nothin' 'Bout You," Ashley McBryde, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson and Tyler Booth.

Brooks & Dunn will be performing at the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 7. The show broadcasts live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS beginning at 8 PM ET.

