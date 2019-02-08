Luke Combs is joining Brooks & Dunn for a new version of the duo's hit song "Brand New Man" from their upcoming Reboot album. It's a song he's been performing for years.

The "Beautiful Crazy" singer was among the first to tease B&D's new project when he shared a photo of himself performing in a Brooks & Dunn T-shirt with "The #reboot is coming" as the caption.

The '90s and '00s hitmakers quickly shared his post, furthering speculation. Then on Thursday, Nash 103.3 reported details about the entire album. Combs is just one of about a dozen artists set to remake popular hits from Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn.

According to information via iTunes, the "Brand New Man" reboot drops in full on Feb. 8. Fans know he's covered it before — we found this acoustic performance from a radio visit with Big D and Bubba in 2017. It's one of several found on YouTube.

Kane Brown's "Believe" is the other collab being released on Friday. According to the radio station, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Lanco, Ashley McBryde, and Cody Johnson are also cutting songs for the project. There's no official track listing and no official release date yet.

Brooks & Dunn have several concert dates scheduled for 2019, including a June stop at Taste of Country Festival in Hunter, N.Y. and an August slot at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn.