Brothers Osborne Announce Summer/Fall 2021 We’re Not for Everyone Tour
Brothers Osborne are ready to hit the road again. The sibling duo's We're Not for Everyone Tour is scheduled to begin in late July.
John and TJ Osborne will open their Summer/Fall 2021 tour on July 29 in Philadelphia, Pa. Nearly four dozen stops, at outdoor amphitheaters and indoor theaters, are scheduled into late November; they'll play in New York City, California, Tennessee and elsewhere before wrapping in Moon Township, Pa., on Nov. 20.
A full list of Brothers Osborne's currently announced We're Not for Everyone Tour stops is below. Travis Denning and Tenille Townes will open the shows, though a few concerts have a to-be-announced opening act instead.
Tickets for Brothers Osborne's 2021 tour will go on sale on April 23, with a fan club pre-sale set to begin on April 20. Visit BrothersOsborne.com for more details.
Brothers Osborne's We're Not for Everyone Tour is named after their current single, "I'm Not for Everyone," which comes from their third studio album, 2020's Skeletons. The pair will perform the song during Sunday night's (April 18) 2021 ACM Awards.
Brothers Osborne, We're Not for Everyone Tour Dates:
Jul. 29 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
Jul. 30 -- Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Jul. 31 -- Westbrook, Maine @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
Aug. 1 -- Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park
Aug. 4 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Toledo Zoom Amphitheater
Aug. 5 -- Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 14 -- Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Concert Cove – Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel***
Aug. 15 -- Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino Back Waters Stage***
Aug. 19 -- Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 20 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 21 -- Farmingville, N.Y. @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
Aug. 26 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Sep. 2 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sep. 3 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sep. 4 -- Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sep. 9 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Sep. 10 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ The Orpheum Theatre
Sep. 16 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
Sep. 17 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Sep. 18 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Sep. 22 -- Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sep. 23 -- Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall – Lawn
Sep. 24 -- Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater**
Sep. 25 -- Helotes, Texas @ Floore’s Country Store**
Sep. 30 -- Asheville, N.C. @ Rabbit Rabbit
Oct. 1 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre
Oct. 2 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
Oct. 8 -- Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
Oct. 10 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 12 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
Oct. 13 -- Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Oct. 15 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Oct. 16 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 17 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
Oct. 20 -- Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 22 -- Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theater
Oct. 28 -- New York City @ Beacon Theatre
Oct. 29 -- Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*
Oct. 30 -- Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre*
Nov. 11 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Nov. 13 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 18 -- Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater
Nov. 19 -- Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Nov. 20 -- Moon Township, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center
* Tenille Townes only
**Travis Denning only
*** opener TBA
See All Tours Scheduled for 2021: