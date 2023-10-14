Brothers Osborne have won their fair share of trophies: They've taken home ACM Awards, CMA Awards and even a Grammy. But as they stood onstage to claim the Angels Among Us Award at the 2023 Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Seminar in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday night (Oct. 12), the duo told the crowd that this award is among the most meaningful they've ever received.

"We've had a lot of achievements and awards and stuff, and this is by far one of the most important, that I'll always hold dear to my heart," the band's John Osborne said from the stage.

The Angels Among Us Award recognizes Brothers Osborne's career-long commitment to supporting the children of St. Jude. Since their first visit to the hospital campus in 2014, the duo have prioritized visiting kids, participating in the annual #ThisShirtSavesLives campaign, provided auction items and played benefit shows.

They've long been focused on augmenting St. Jude's life-saving mission, and on the red carpet ahead of the dinner event where they accepted their trophy, T.J. Osborne admitted that it felt a little strange to be at the center of attention — after all, they're used to making the center of attention the St. Jude kids.

"It's an incredible honor. It also feels a little weird in a way, because ultimately, both of us really feel like the focus should be on the children, the families, and St. Jude does an incredible job with that," the singer told Taste of Country on the red carpet before they officially received their trophy.

Every visit to the hospital campus is an important reminder of what's most important about being a musician with a platform, the Brothers Osborne explain.

"As we have success in music, a lot of times it does seem confusing what the purpose of that is. Obviously, you wanna win awards and have achievements," TJ continues. "But then you realize, 'What's the greater good of this?' And to be in a position to use our microphone for something that's as positive as this, it does feel like a no-brainer."

John adds that he's always known that St. Jude is a special place, but visiting the facility in 2023 is a whole new experience: It's his first time since becoming a dad in March. The singer and guitarist says he cried more than ever this time around — "tears of joy, tears of sorrow, all the feels" — and that he feels the weight that parents of St. Jude patients carry in a whole new way.

"It's heavier than it's ever been. That does not change the fact that it is literally a Godsend. It's something that is great. It is so uplifting. They're doing the Lord's work at St. Jude. But it feels heavier than it's ever felt," John adds. "...But at the end of the day, St. Jude brings so much positivity into the world, and as a parent, I'm proud to be a part of something like that."

Not long after the Brothers Osborne claimed their trophy, they returned to the stage to begin the musical portion of the evening. John and T.J. Osborne performed in-the-round style with acoustic guitars, alongside acclaimed songwriter Lee Miller and singer-songwriter Kendall Marvel.

Country Cares founder Randy Owen also returned to the stage for his annual performance of "Angels Among Us," joined by a lineup of the up-and-coming artists who visited St. Jude kids this year.

Every year, Taste of Country joins Townsquare Media radio stations nationwide for their Country Cares radiothons. The country music community has been the single biggest supporter of St. Jude through the years, with TSM raising more than $15 million in nine years.

