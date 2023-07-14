Brothers Osborne have announced the upcoming release of their fourth studio album. The sibling country duo consisting of singer TJ Osborne and guitarist and singer John Osborne will release the self-titled Brothers Osborne album on Sept. 15, 2023.

The duo accompanied the album announcement with a new song that dropped on Friday (July 14) titled "Sun Ain't Even Gone Down Yet."

"We’ve always had a lot of mystery intentionally around the things we have done, but with this album, we decided to be all in," TJ Osborne says. "And doing that reminded me of what it was like when I first started playing music, when it was an outlet for my angst or just a way to have fun.”

"Since our last record, we’ve been very forthcoming with who we are," John Osborne adds. "By acknowledging TJ’s personal life and my mental-health struggles, we are more ourselves creatively and publicly than we’ve ever been.” (TJ Osborne came out as gay in an interview with Time in January of 2021).

The Grammy, ACM and CMA Award-winning duo enlisted producer Mike Elizondo for the new tracks, and he put together a band of studio musicians for the sessions that includes Paul McCartney's drummer, Abe Laboriel Jr.

Miranda Lambert co-wrote a song titled "We Ain't Good at Breaking Up" alongside the brothers and Jesse Frasure, and she also sings guest vocals on the track. TJ and John Osborne co-wrote every song on the project, working with more of the top songwriters in Nashville, including Casey Beathard, Corey Crowder, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jaren Johnston and more.

The duo will launch the new project with four special new shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Nashville in October.

“These four shows will be very special and all will be different, showcasing music from our new album, and of course some of your old favorites," they state.

Brothers Osborne is currently available for pre-order, pre-add and pre-save across a wide variety of formats. For more information about the duo's special album launch shows, upcoming tour dates and more, visit their official website.

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne Track Listing:

1. "Who Says You Can't Have Everything," (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard)

2. "Nobody's Nobody," (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Mike Elizondo, Kendell Marvel)

3. "Might as Well Be Me," (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder, Julian Bunetta)

4. "Sun Ain't Even Gone Down Yet," (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder)

5. "Goodbye’s Kickin’ In," (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller, Mike Elizondo)

6. "Love You Too," (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure)

7. "New Bad Habit," (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)

8. "We Ain’t Good at Breaking Up," (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert)

9. "Back Home," (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)

10. "Ain't Nobody Got Time for That," (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jaren Johnston, Lee Miller)

11. "Rollercoaster (Forever and a Day)," (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jamie Hartman)