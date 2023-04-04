Two weeks after the Brothers Osborne's John Osborne and his wife Lucie Silvas welcomed boy-girl twins Arthur and Maybelle, Silvas shared an update on the babies, who are doing well despite remaining in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the time being.

"Holding hands and getting stronger by the day," she writes alongside the first photo showing the adorable twins' faces. In the black-and-white snapshot, the two babies are sleeping on her chest, with each sibling's hand outstretched over the other.

"Anyone who has had or has babies in the NICU knows how tough it is," Silvas continues. "But I have a feeling Arthur and Maybelle will be coming home soon."

Arthur and Maybelle were born at 3 lb, 13 oz and 5 lb, 1 oz, respectively, and they've been under special care since their birth — but from the looks of it, they're getting plenty of quality cuddle time with both parents.

In addition to the shot of herself holding the two babies, Silvas also posted a photo of the twins cuddled up on their country star dad's chest, too.

As she shared the update, Silvas acknowledged a tragedy that left the Nashville community reeling a week after the twins' birth: On March 27, a mass shooting took place at the city's The Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in the Green Hills neighborhood. Three 9-year-old students and three adult staff members were killed.

"I hoping posting this happiness isn't an insensitivity to the parents and families that have lost or are dealing with so much right now," Silvas writes. "But after years of trying and having them here, I want people to know how deeply I value and treasure this life and these lives while I have mine and they have theirs. I'm forever grateful and in awe of parents, nurses and doctors."

She also included a special shoutout to Osborne, "for blowing me away more than I thought he already did and could," and adds, "You're the best dad and I love you, all 3 of you."

When the twins were born, Osborne shared the news on his social media, describing his wife as a "damn warrior princess." He has also since spoke up about the Nashville school shooting, drawing from his perspective as a brand-new dad — who'd just left the NICU after feeding Maybelle a bottle for the very first time — to express his shock and anguish over the tragedy, and to call for gun reform in the U.S.