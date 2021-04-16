Brothers Osborne will be at the 2021 ACM Awards in person -- but if they're being honest, they're kinda sad they can't hang with their mom that night. She's got a big party planned for Sunday night (April 18).

Mama Osborne will be at TJ's house, the Brothers Osborne member shared with Taste of Country Nights ahead of the awards show, hosting a viewing party.

"It'll be fun to be playing at the ACMs and being there," he says, "but there is a small part of me that's like, I have a bit of FOMO that I'm not gonna actually be at the viewing party at my house, 'cause I know it'll be a lot of fun."

Now that their parents are vaccinated against COVID-19 and they, too, are on their way to being vaccinated -- John has received both of his shots, he shared, while TJ has one more to go -- Brothers Osborne are thrilled to be able to spend time with their parents in person again.

"We were very strict for a long time; we were losing our minds," John admits. Adds TJ of their mom, "You can see her soul is ignited [by being able to see people in person again], and now I've come to realize, being around my mom is like being in a real-time reality show."

At the 2021 ACM Awards, Brothers Osborne are nominated for both Duo of the Year and Album of the Year. The album honor, in particular, would mean a lot to them, they say -- but, still, they're not going to prepare a speech for either category.

"I want to be prepared," TJ explains, "but at the same time, I feel like it's jinxing yourself."

After relocating from Las Vegas to Nashville in 2020 out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards are back in Music City in 2021. As showrunners did last year, they're spreading this year's event out across iconic venues (the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe), though a few performances will take place elsewhere. They'll be following national, state and local guidelines related to the pandemic, as well as additional, self-imposed safety measures.

The 2021 ACM Awards are set for Sunday (April 18). They'll begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+; sign up for the streaming service here.